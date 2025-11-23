Ludacris to headline concert before SEC Championship game

ATLANTA — Ludacris, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Dec. 6 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The concert is part of the Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare, an event that offers games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages. The first two songs of Ludacris’s performance will be broadcast live on the SEC Championship edition of Marty & McGee on SEC Network and SEC Network+.

Ludacris expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “There’s nothing like the energy of college football, and the SEC Championship always delivers. I’m excited to team up with T-Mobile and bring the heat to the fans in Atlanta.”

The Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare is open to the public with no ticket required on Dec. 5, from 1 to 7 p.m. and Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to Marty & McGee’s live broadcast, the event will also host the live broadcast of the network’s SEC Nation show starting at 1 p.m.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can enjoy exclusive access throughout the SEC Championship weekend. Customers with Magenta Status can access Club Magenta inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which features premium field views and exclusive giveaways. Club Magenta is open on Saturday from 1:30 to 7 p.m., and Magenta Status customers can bring one guest.

Fans visiting T-Mobile at the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare can enjoy giveaways, photo ops, lounge seating and more. T-Mobile customers with Magenta Status can skip the line with fast pass entry, receive premium giveaways like Fanatics FanCash, enjoy free device charging, and access a dedicated front-stage viewing area during the concert.

