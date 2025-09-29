Looking for a job? Pay attention to these trends in Georgia job market

Georgia’s job market has shown signs of improvement in certain industries, offering job seekers potential opportunities.

There has been job growth in healthcare, social assistance, and administrative services fields. But there have also been declines in transportation, warehousing and utilities jobs in the last year.

“On the one hand, we do know that demand for product is reducing, and that means that demand for workers is coming down. But at the same time, there’s still a lot of dynamism in this economy,” said Rafael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Zip Recruiter says the trend of “job-hugging,” where workers hold onto their current positions instead of frequently changing jobs, is also becoming more common.

“Go for an internal promotion, go for a lateral move across teams, go for a raise. Now is the time to do that internally because companies are investing in that internal movement in that internal upward mobility,” said ZipRecruiter career expert Sam DeMase.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that workforce training programs, like Georgia Quick Start are preparing students for future jobs.

She highlighted the potential for growth connected to new manufacturing developments, like the $5 billion dollar Rivian plant.

“There’s so much magic still to be born with indirect jobs that will come with the suppliers,” Holmes said.

