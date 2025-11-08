A look at Georgia Power’s underground network, from the engineer that helped design it

ATLANTA — Georgia Power’s underground network, a critical infrastructure that powers North Georgia, was developed with the help of engineer Peter Risse, now retired.

He began his work on the system more than 60 years ago.

The underground power network is designed to be highly reliable, ensuring that power outages are minimized even if a cable or transformer fails. This system supports the growing energy needs of North Georgia’s expanding cities.

“It is a highly, highly reliable system,” Peter Risse, the retired Georgia Power engineer who helped design the network, told Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez.

In 1959, he literally wrote the book on how to run electricity underground in a major city. He helped create the network that powers your house today.

Risse, originally from Germany, moved to the United States seeking better opportunities and dedicated over six decades to working on the underground network. His efforts were recognized with the Target Zero Award for achieving complete safety without accidents.

Channel 2 Action News was given exclusive access to view the underground facilities, showcasing the intricate system of cables that run beneath downtown Atlanta.

The underground power lines transfer power from the sub stations through the network to provide power, miles of an intricate system of cables hidden inside these tunnels.

Down here you don’t need power poles that can break in a storm, and less exposure to the weather means less damage and more reliability. It also leaves room to add or re route power to different parts of a growing city.

This adaptability is crucial as urban areas continue to expand.

During the tour, Estevez explored a transformer room and a manhole 15 feet below ground. The system’s design allows for power to be rerouted efficiently, ensuring consistent service to residents.

Risse’s contributions to the underground power network have left a lasting impact, ensuring reliable electricity for the region’s families. His legacy continues to support the area’s growth and resilience against power disruptions.

©2025 Cox Media Group