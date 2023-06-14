LIVE UPDATES: First severe thunderstorms popping up in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — A tornado watch has been extended to parts of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area in Georgia.

The watch will remain in effect until 7 p.m. for Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.

Strong storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and the threat of spin-up tornadoes will move through metro Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said this is an unusual severe weather pattern for Georgia during this time of year.

Here’s the latest:

2:02 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Troup and Heard counties until 2:45 p.m.

JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm warning for Troup & Heard Counties.



1:22 p.m.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement about today’s severe weather threat, saying:

“As severe weather systems move through the state today and throughout the evening, we’re urging everyone - especially those in South and Central Georgia - to remain weather aware and take necessary precautions. Stay tuned to trusted news outlets and remain safe.”

1:04 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Haralson and Carroll counties until 1:45 p.m.

12:24 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for part of the metro Atlanta viewing area.

Scattered severe storms possible today, more likely south of metro area WX_NOON_061423

