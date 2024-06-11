The Lion King: Tickets go on sale this month for Broadway run at Fox Theatre

ATLANTA — Get ready to work on your roar. “The Lion King” returns to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta this fall, but tickets go on sale this month.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical will bring the circle of life to Atlanta for a three-week run from Oct. 2 through Oct. 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fox Theatre says tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. You can either purchase them online, by phone or in person at the theater’s box office.

The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. for performances Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Fridays and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There will also be matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays.

The Fox Theatre says to make sure you purchase your ticket through the theatre.

More than 23 million people have seen “The Lion King” on the musical’s tours with over 10,000 performances in 22 years. This will be its first stop in Atlanta since 2018.

MORE THINGS 2 DO

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta’s iconic Fox Theatre raising money for historic movie houses all over Georgia It is a place that has hosted the biggest names in show business.

©2024 Cox Media Group