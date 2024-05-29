Enjoy the best seat in the house to summer in Dillard, North Georgia mountains

DILLARD, Ga. — Looking for the best seat in the house this summer? Whether you crave adventure, fun, good food, or relaxation, head north to the North Georgia mountains for an unparalleled experience, no matter your pursuit.

Would you give this a try?

Looking for a new adventure this summer?

Head to @ExploreRabun and spend the day battling Class 1-5 rapids on the Chattooga!

Let’s begin with the best seat in the house for adventure. Dive into the exhilarating world of whitewater rafting down the Chattooga River. Southeastern Expeditions offers daily and overnight trips, navigating through class one to five rapids. Prepare for a day filled with breathtaking falls, encounters with wildlife, and thrills around every rock and turn.

Ziplining above treetops? Yes please!

Check out the Squealing Mare, 1,550 feet long and 210 feet off the ground!

It's 1 of 5 great adventures I discovered on a visit to @ExploreRabun & the north Georgia mountains.

For those seeking spectacular thrills, Highlands Aerial Park offers an unparalleled experience. Zipline across spans exceeding 1,500 feet, suspended 250 feet above the ground. Soar above the canopy, or take a swing on the giant mountain swing. UTV tours and more await the adventurous soul.

Looking to explore? Saddle up and discover a hidden North Georgia aboard horseback. The Dillard House Stables offers rides for all ages, from scenic farm rides to river adventures along and through the Little Tennessee River. With 35 years of experience, the stables promise unforgettable journeys atop majestic horses.

Seeking fun? Create cherished memories at Andy’s Trout Farm, where your little ones can reel in their first catch. Stocked ponds provide ample opportunities for joy and excitement, ensuring memories that will last a lifetime.

Tallulah Gorge State Park stands as one of Georgia’s premier state parks. Embark on a hike down into the gorge, traversing 1,062 steps, and be rewarded with awe-inspiring vistas, majestic waterfalls, and the thrill of crossing a suspension bridge. For a magical experience, obtain a gorge floor permit and explore the depths of this natural wonder.

Tallulah Gorge State Park...waterfalls, suspension bridge, great hikes!

No discussion of North Georgia is complete without mentioning its enchanting waterfalls. With dozens to visit, the best seat in the house might be cooling off in the refreshing waters as temperatures rise.

Indulge in the best seat in the house for food, featuring world-famous fried chicken, creamed corn, cabbage casserole, lima beans, yeast rolls, cornbread, and more! The Dillard House has been tantalizing taste buds since 1917, serving up homemade Southern dishes that have become legendary. Come for the meal, stay for the weekend, and savor the mountain experience.

Looking for something to do for spring break...but a trip to the beach isn't in the budget?

Head to the north Georgia mountains for great views & great things to do that won't break the bank.

And for ultimate relaxation, spend the weekend at the resort, bask in mountain views, landscapes dotted with horses, and serene tranquility. It’s a seat you’ll be reluctant to relinquish.

For breathtaking vistas, Black Rock Mountain State Park and numerous scenic overlooks beckon. Take a seat, unwind, and watch as the day unfolds before you.

Finally, for the best seat in the house for July 4, head to the Dillard House for a barbecue, live entertainment, fireworks, and a delightful family atmosphere.

Whatever your preference—adventure, fun, food, or relaxation—find the best seat in the house amidst the splendor of Dillard and the North Georgia mountains.

Which one looks like the most fun?

Great adventures await visitors to the north Georgia mountains around @ExploreRabun

