Plan your perfect spring getaway: Wine tasting in North Georgia mountains

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Say farewell to winter and welcome spring with open arms as the North Georgia Mountains burst into bloom!

March 19 officially marked the debut of spring signaling the arrival of lush mountain tops, leisurely afternoons on the patio and weekends with wine!

The North Georgia mountains, encompassing areas like Rabun County, Clayton, Dillard, Tiger, and Mountain City, offer all kinds of delights for your senses.

Dive into a stomping good time at Stonewall Creek Vineyard, the vineyard named for the winding stream bordering the property. The tasting room serves as the epicenter for indulging in a selection of whites and reds crafted with grapes grown right at the vineyard. Enjoy live music and a multitude of events throughout the season at Stonewall Creek Vineyard.

For unparalleled panoramas, make the trek to Terra Incognita Vineyard in Clarkesville. The winery boasts arguably the most breathtaking views of any winery in the United States. Feast your eyes on the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains while savoring a spectrum of wines, from robust Cabernet Sauvignons to luscious berry blends. Surrounded by protected forest land, this vineyard offers exceptional wines and ample opportunities for hiking and camping while enjoying nature’s splendor. A trip to Terra Incognita Vineyard is truly a unique experience.

Round up your crew and embark on a journey to Tiger Mountain Vineyards. Take a guided tour through the vineyard, uncover insights into winemaking from the vineyard’s resident expert, and tantalize your taste buds with barrel tastings. Bask in the sunshine on the patio while relishing locally sourced wine and food pairings on a visit to Tiger Mountain Vineyards.

Slow down and savor a good glass of wine on a trip to 12 Spies Vineyard. The Rabun Cap Winery began as a retirement project in 2008. Four years later, the company’s tasting room opened. These days, guests can pack a picnic and pair it with a crisp dry white, a robust dry reds, or a lush sweet wines on a trip to the Vineyard. Live music greets guests on Saturdays at 12 Spies Vineyard.

Whether you seek weekend escapades, memorable date nights, or quality time with friends or family visiting from out of town, the wineries of North Georgia await your arrival.

And why not turn it into a weekend retreat? In between all the wine-tasting, embark on a hike to one of Rabun County’s abundant waterfalls. The county is home to more than 120 waterfalls, that’s double the amount of any other county.

For the ultimate outdoor adventure, venture into Tallulah Gorge, a hiker’s paradise and traverse the Tallulah River. The gorge floor hike ranks among North Georgia’s best.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Whitewater rafting, zip-lining, horseback riding, fishing, shopping, and golfing opportunities abound.

Pack your bags and prepare for an unforgettable adventure filled with wine, friends, family and more amidst the splendor of spring in the mountains!

This story is sponsored by Explore Rabun.

