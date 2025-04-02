At least 4 tornadoes confirmed during metro Atlanta storms on Monday

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Damage surveyors have confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in metro Atlanta on Monday.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Henry County just after 1 p.m. and an EF-0 tornado hit Coweta County just after 12:30 p.m. A third tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Fayette County, but surveyors did not say when.

On Wednesday, crews have now confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Carroll County around 12:10 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked the tornado warnings live on Channel 2.

CARROLL COUNTY TORNADO

The EF-0 tornado in Carroll County traveled about 5.31 miles over a period of six minutes with winds as high as 75 mph.

Officials confirmed it touched down in the Lowell Road area. It’s unclear if there was any damage associated with the tornado.

FAYETTE COUNTY TORNADO

The EF-0 tornado in Fayette County traveled about 0.25 miles with sustained winds of 70 mph.

The storm downed some trees but did not do any damage to any structures.

COWETA COUNTY TORNADO

The EF-0 tornado in Coweta County traveled 4.97 miles within seven minutes and had a width of 250 yards with maximum winds of 75 mph, according to preliminary survey data.

The tornado touched down along Lower Fayetteville Road just east of Interstate 85. The storm then traveled northeast and brought down large trees on Shenandoah Boulevard, Sullivan Road and Lora Smith Road.

The tornado went through the Legacy Estates neighborhood and weakened when it crossed Sharpsburg-McCollum Road. The storm lifted at 12:39 p.m.

HENRY COUNTY TORNADO

The EF-1 tornado in Henry County traveled 6.55 miles over eight minutes and had a width of 100 yards with maximum winds of 85 to 90 mph, according to preliminary survey data.

The tornado touched down at 1:08 p.m. near Interstate 75 and Jodeco Road and moved east across I-75 before knocking a tree down on a home at Highland Drive and Meadowbrook Drive.

The tornado went through the Eagles Landing neighborhood and crossed Highway 42. The survey report found that the tornado reached its peak intensity as it crossed Brannan Road.

The storm weakened to an EF-0 as it crossed Highway 155 and lifted at 1:16 p.m.

