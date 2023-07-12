At least 1 dead after crash involving multiple cars shuts down DeKalb intersection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb firefighters are on the scene of a deadly car crash that has shut down an intersection.

The crash happened off Chamblee Tucker Road and Stantondale Road near Mercer University Drive. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted at least three cars involved in the crash.

DeKalb Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that at least one person died in the crash.

It is unclear how long it will take to clean up the crash.

