K-9 sniffs out methamphetamine, leading to arrest, Ga. deputies say

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9′s sniffs led to the recent arrest of a Georgia man, according to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Thursday, Sergeant Brian Forsyth was working when he saw a suspicious vehicle and activity in the parking lot in the parking lot of Cornerstone Baptist Church, located on Crane Creek Road.
The sergeant then called in K-9 Xena to assist.
After conducting a free-air sniff Xena gave a positive alert beside the passenger door, establishing probable cause.
A search of the car revealed a ‘crystal-like substance’ which tested positively for methamphetamine.
An illegally obtained prescription medication called Baclofen was also seized along with a large amount of cash.
After an investigation, officials determined this may have been a drug sale.
Mark Roberson, 36, of Blairsville was arrested.
Roberson was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession, and use of drug-related objects
Roberson is being held without bond at the Towns County Detention Center.
