‘Just plain destruction:’ Criminals repeatedly target Peachtree Corners shopping center

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Business owners in Peachtree Corners are enhancing security measures following a series of overnight burglaries targeting local restaurants and shops.

Thieves broke windows to steal from four businesses early Tuesday morning, including three restaurants at the Gwinnett Walk shopping center on Holcomb Bridge Road.

This marks the second time the shopping plaza has been hit in two weeks, raising concerns among workers and business owners.

Freddy Smith, an electrician working on renovations at the plaza, expressed frustration over the repeated break-ins.

“It’s terrible that somebody is just plotting against this place and constantly destroy(ing) something for nothing,” he said.

A business owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, showed Channel 2’s Tom Regan the steel gates he installed at the front of his computer store to deter break-ins. These measures apparently worked, as burglars skipped his shop during the latest incident.

Last week, police reported a burglary at a jewelry store in the same plaza, where thieves stole over $120,000 in gold, jewelry, and cash. The manager of the jewelry store declined to be interviewed, fearing it might attract further attention.

Smith says that property owners quickly replaced the windows smashed by burglars during the overnight break-ins.

He voiced his frustration, stating, “It’s just plain destruction, and no benefit for the persons who doing all of the chaos.”

One business owner mentioned having security camera footage of a burglar breaking in, but chose not to share it publicly, instead handing it over to the police.

