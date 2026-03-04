Jurickson Profar suspension: Braves manager Walt Weiss ‘still processing’ it

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Major League Baseball suspended Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar for a full season on Tuesday for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

New Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss addressed Profar’s suspension for the first time before Wednesday’s spring training game. Weiss said he didn’t have much time to process before it was announced.

“Found out about 10 minutes before it got announced, maybe five minutes. So still processing a lot of this. And the fact of the matter is there’s a collectively bargained process here between MLB and the player association that has to play out. So don’t know a whole lot right now, but obviously disappointed,” Weiss said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Profar will serve a 162-game suspension without pay for violating MLB’s joint drug prevention and treatment program. Officials said Profar tested positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites.

It’s the same substance he tested positive for last year after opening weekend. The league suspended Profar for 80 games.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group