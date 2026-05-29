Judge halts proceedings in Atlanta spa shooting trial

ATLANTA — A judge Thursday halted Robert Aaron Long’s upcoming trial involving the murders of four spa workers in Atlanta.

He’s already serving a life sentence for the murder of four other people at a spa in Cherokee County.

Six of the eight killed in the shootings were Asian women.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was at the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta when the judge said the defendant didn’t have the required legal representation.

Because this is a death penalty case, Georgia law requires two defense attorneys with death penalty case experience. Currently, there’s only one.

Long, 26, was back in court Thursday in the run up to his second trial.

At a brief status hearing Thursday morning, attorneys discussed counsel being assigned to Long, so the trial can move forward.

Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville ruled the court can’t schedule any future hearings until the critical matter is resolved.

“I can’t do anything, and the court can’t do anything, until we have two qualified counsel to represent Mr. Long,” Glanville said.

“He wants to make sure the individual facing the death penalty has the necessary representation,” said Robert James, a former DeKalb County district attorney.

He’s handled death penalty cases. He says there are so few in Georgia that’s it’s hard to find defense lawyers with experience in such cases that are available at any time.

“Everyone wants things to move fast. They want things to be expedient. But ultimately, they have to be just,” James said.

There’s word on when the next hearing with take place for this second spa shooting trial.

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