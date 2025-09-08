Deadly spa shooter’s defense argues publicity could impact death penalty trial

ATLANTA — Robert Aaron Long, the convicted killer behind the deadly spa shootings in Cherokee and Fulton counties in 2021, appeared in court Monday in Fulton County, where his attorneys argued to exclude certain evidence from his upcoming death penalty trial.

Long’s defense is concerned that negative pre-trial publicity could influence potential jurors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News previously reported when Long pled guilty to four murders in Cherokee County and is serving a life sentence.

However, he has pled not guilty to the charges in Fulton County, where he faces 19 charges, including felony murder and domestic terrorism. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the four murders that occurred in Fulton County.

During the hearing, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington reported that attorneys pushed to keep cameras out of the courtroom.

RELATED STORIES:

The case has garnered significant national attention due to the nature of the crimes, when prosecutors said Long went on a shooting spree across Cherokee and Fulton counties, resulting in the deaths of eight people, including six Asian women.

This has raised concerns about the potential impact of media coverage on the jury’s perception of the case.

During the hearing, the defense called psychologist Christine Ruba to testify. She explained how exposure to pretrial publicity could lead potential jurors to process information in a way that supports their preconceived notions, potentially affecting their impartiality.

In the courtroom, Long’s attorneys argued against allowing cameras during the trial, citing concerns over media influence on the jury.

However, Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville decided to allow cameras in the courtroom during the hearing.

The court proceedings are set to continue tomorrow morning in downtown Atlanta, as the legal teams prepare for the next phase of the trial.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group