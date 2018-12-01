0 Jimmy Carter, Georgia politicians reflect on George H.W. Bush's legacy

People across the country and around the world are remembering former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at the age of 94.

Many current and former Georgia politicians have issued statements following Bush's death, reflecting on his legacy. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States from 1989-1993.

Former President Jimmy Carter, a Georgia native, described Bush's administration as "marked by grace, civility and social conscience.”

"Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened by the death of former President George H.W. Bush. His administration was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience. Through his Points of Light initiative and other projects, he espoused a uniquely American volunteer spirit, fostering bipartisan support for citizen service and inspiring millions to embrace community volunteerism as a cherished responsibility. We again extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bush family," the Carters said in their full statement.

RELATED STORIES

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal ordered flags to half-staff Saturday morning. The flags will remain lowered until Dec. 30, 2018.

In honor of and as a mark of respect for the service and memory of 41st President George Herbert Walker Bush, flags will fly at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds for 30 days until sunset on Sunday, Dec. 30. pic.twitter.com/NdBFaiOTmJ — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) December 1, 2018

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson worked with Bush on education legislation when Isakson was in the House of Representatives. Sen. David Perdue included Bush's long list of service to his country in his tribute.

U.S. @SenatorIsakson issued the following statement on the passing of former president George H. W. Bush https://t.co/aL1fFFeKJZ pic.twitter.com/Qw2aHdq8wL — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) December 1, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.