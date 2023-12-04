Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT driver crashes into tree, utility pole after I-20 chase, GSP says

ATLANTA — A chase between a driver and Georgia State Patrol on Monday morning ended with the driver crashing into a tree and utility pole before his arrest.

It all started around 6:30 a.m. when troopers spotted a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT going 86 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 20 eastbound near Moreland Avenue.

GSP said a trooper tried to pull the driver over, but the driver sped away and eventually got off at the Glenwood Ave exit. The trooper followed and said the driver ran through multiple red lights and turned onto Candler Road back toward the interstate.

The driver then got on I-20 westbound lanes and exited at Moreland Ave and turned onto Memorial Drive, according to GSP. The trooper said the driver once again sped through several red lights before the driver lost control.

The driver crashed the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT into a tree and utility pole at the intersection of Memorial and Martin Street. The trooper spotted the driver get out of the SUV and run from the scene.

Troopers took the driver into custody. His name has not been released.

The driver faces the following charges: felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), and traffic charges.

