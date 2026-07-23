Jarvis doubles in go-ahead run in 6-run 8th inning as Braves hold on in 9th to edge Padres 7-6

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Jim Jarvis drilled a run-scoring double into the right-field corner to give Atlanta the lead in a six-run eighth inning and the Braves survived a ninth-inning scare to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Wednesday night.

With one out in the eighth, Mauricio Dubón singled off left-hander Wandy Peralta (1-1). Jarvis followed with the double that allowed Dubón to score from first base for a 2-1 lead.

Brewer Hicklen drove in Jarvis with a double to left field. Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Dominic Smith added run-scoring singles off Randy Vásquez. The Braves collected seven of their 14 hits in the inning.

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Right-hander Víctor Mederos gave up a run-scoring single to Gavin Sheets and a two-run triple to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth. Raisel Iglesias gave up a two-run homer to Luis Rengifo before recording the final two outs for his 20th save.

Dylan Lee (5-0) pitched a scoreless eighth.

San Diego right-hander Michael King opened the game with two strikes to Drake Baldwin before loading the bases with three straight walks. A grounder to first base by Michael Harris II drove in Baldwin for a 1-0 lead that held until the seventh inning.

King regrouped to allow one run with four walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Jackson Merrill tied the game with a homer to center field off Didier Fuentes in the seventh.

Braves left-hander Martín Pérez, who suffered a left forearm contusion when he was hit by Juan Soto’s liner on July 5, was reinstated from the injured list to start the game. Pérez gave up one hit with four walks in four scoreless innings.

Right-hander JR Ritchie was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Up next

Braves LHP Chris Sale (10-6, 2.06 ERA) is scheduled to face Padres RHP Griffin Canning (1-8, 6.67) in Thursday’s final game of the four-game series.

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