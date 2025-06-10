Jamie Foxx accepts BET Ultimate Icon Award, promises to ‘do right’ with his second chance

LOS ANGELES — The 2025 BET Awards honored Oscar-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx with its Ultimate Icon Award on Monday night.

During his acceptance speech, Foxx got choked up as he discussed his 2023 stroke that left him hospitalized for weeks in Atlanta.

“I gotta be honest. When I saw the ‘in memoriam’, I was like man, that could have been me. But I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance, I’m not going to turn down," Foxx said during the telecast.

“I have so much love to give. I told him, I said, bro, just give me one crack at this. And I promise, whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I’m going to do right,” Foxx said he prayed.

Foxx was filming “Back in Action” for Netflix two years ago when he was suddenly rushed to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

Doctors determined he had a brain bleed that caused a stroke.

Foxx didn’t reveal much about his health scare until months later and confirmed it was a stroke during his Netflix special filmed in Atlanta.

“Atlanta, y’all saved me,” Foxx said in the special. “At Piedmont Hospital, they put me back together again.”

During Monday’s speech at the BET Awards, Foxx also credited his teen daughter for saving his life.

“When I was fighting for my life in there, I gotta say this, they said that that that we gonna lose him because his vitals is bad. And I didn’t want my 14-year-old to see me like that. But my Anelise overheard the conversation and she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar and said ‘I know what my daddy need.’”

