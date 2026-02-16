It’ll feel like spring with this week’s forecast

ATLANTA — If you’re ready for spring to arrive, you’ll get a taste of it with this week’s forecast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the high temperatures this week will be well above average.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Monday’s temperatures will be around 67 degrees, which is about average for March 19, the first day of spring.

It’s only going to get warmer over the next several days with temperatures running 10-15 degrees above average.

By Thursday and Friday, highs between 75 degrees and 80 degrees will be possible.

There is also rain in the forecast for later this week. Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for forecast updates, on Channel 2 Action News.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2026 Cox Media Group