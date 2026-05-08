Innocent bystander one of 2 people shot outside busy bar on Cinco de Mayo

ATLANTA — Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Peters Street turned violent on Tuesday night after a dispute between two men ended with a shooting outside a busy bar.

“I was laying in bed and I heard a pop,” Mike Niles said.

Niles told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden it was just before 11 p.m. when he heard the gunshots.

“And then I heard a few more sequential shots, and they seem to be getting further away from my house … and then that’s when I heard people commotion, people kind of screaming and maybe a little bit of running," he said.

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When Atlanta police officers arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot once in the stomach and twice in his hip.

Police also say a 28-year-old woman hit twice in the chest was an innocent bystander.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was wearing all black and a traffic vest, but investigators say he managed to run away before they arrived.

Neighbors in Castleberry Hill say the area has quieted down over the years, which is why the shooting left so many people shaken.

“That’s why we communicate, that’s why we have the text group, so that we can stay on top of things, at least help each other out, if need be,” Niles said.

Police aren’t releasing the names of the victims, citing an ongoing investigation. But Seiden has confirmed through sources that the victims are expected to survive.

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