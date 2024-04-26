Inmates graduate salon 360 program in Fulton County Jail, also received scholarships

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says it is empowering women through the ‘Full Sircle Salon 360 Program’.

On Thursday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced that 20 participants graduated from the Full Sircle Salon 360 Program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The ceremony was held at the Atlanta City Detention Center.

20 Fulton County female inmates are housed, marking a significant milestone for the program’s participants as they gain skills to embark on new opportunities in the beauty and cosmetology industry beyond incarceration.

The Full Sircle Salon 360 program, under the visionary leadership of Ms. Lorene Shields-Robinson, is designed to empower women and men to reach their full potential.

FCSO said the program offers comprehensive training in makeup corrective application, preparation for the state board of cosmetology/barbering, and creative hair styling techniques.

“Our program has proven to help reduce the return of incarceration by 25% out of 50% because participants have found this program to be a pipeline back into society with hopes of pursuing a continued education process, a path they started with Full Sircle 360 of America,” says Ms. Shields-Robinson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Josh Taves, Founder and CEO of Health and Style Institute, LLC awarded $30,000 in scholarships to six women.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says he is proud of the women for their dedication.

“I am immensely proud of these women for their dedication and determination to make a positive impact in their lives,” says Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “Having programs like this within our facilities is vital to the overall well-being of the women and men in our care and custody.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Signs protesting school’s stadium lights stolen, neighbors say

©2023 Cox Media Group