Hurricane season starts quietly in the Atlantic

Hurricane season began June 1, and so far, it’s been quiet for us.

A Saharan dust layer, very dry and dusty air off Africa, has come across the tropical Atlantic. It limits the potential for any tropical development.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The water in that area is warm enough, as it is slightly above average for this time of year in the Gulf and northwest Caribbean.

The potential for tropical development for the rest of June is low and includes only in the southwestern Gulf bordering Mexico from June 18-24.

From June 25-July 1, there is no development expected in the Atlantic to end the first month of the hurricane season.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group