0 How teal pumpkins make Halloween safe for kids with food allergies

ATLANTA - Some parents around the nation are adding teal-colored pumpkins to their doorsteps to help include children with food allergies in Halloween festivities.

The nonprofit Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) group launched the Teal Pumpkin Project in 2014 to raise awareness about food allergies and to let trick-or-treaters know which houses are offering non-food treats.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 4 percent to 6 percent of children in the United States are affected by food allergies, and some reactions can be life-threatening.

Over the past three years, the Teal Pumpkin Project has spread across the country, thanks largely to social media, Nancy Gregory, the senior director of communications for FARE, told ABC News.

"We continue to see the campaign grow and the feedback from then to today has always been overwhelmingly positive from both people in and out of the food allergy community," Gregory said. "In 2014, we created a participation map where people could add a pin to show where their participating homes were located in the community. Each year, the number of homes has grown and in 2016 we saw a nearly 80 percent increase in the number of people who added their pins to the map."

Parker Eaton loves trick or treating.

He has his costume and his mother has a list of what to avoid.

“Anaphylactic dairy and soy and brazil nut allergies,” Jessica Eaton said.

Eating even a trace can send parker to the hospital.

“Halloween is just a scary time because it’s all about food and candy,” Eaton said.

Dr. Kathleen Sheerin with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma told Channel 2's Linda Stouffer that Halloween is tricky because tiny candy wrappers do not have the full list of allergens.

“I think with candy, you have to be extra cautious,” she said.

Even something your child had safely before could have changed ingredients.

If it might be problem, give it away.

Sheerin says do not let an allergic kid eat on-the-go, when you might not see a problem.

In case of a Halloween allergy nightmare, she says have an action plan.

“Everyone that has food allergies and should have an epi- pen or Auvi que and the message is don’t be afraid to use it. Mistakes happen, and that’s why you have this, Sheerin said.

