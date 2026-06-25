How horses are helping Atlanta police during the World Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. — As thousands of fans packed the area around Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Morocco-Haiti match, a different team was hard at work outside the gates: Atlanta Police’s mounted patrol unit.

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On horseback, officers patrolled the perimeter of the stadium, weaving through crowds and keeping watch over one of the city’s largest sporting events.

“This is a huge event for Atlanta,” said Lt. Greg Lyon, who leads the Atlanta Police Department’s mounted patrol unit.

According to Lyon, the horses provide officers with a unique advantage when managing large crowds.

“It’s kind of like a lifeguard sitting at the pool in his lifeguard chair,” Lyon said. “We can see over the tops of everyone’s head. We can see if there’s a problem of any kind.”

Mounted officers have become a familiar sight around World Cup events in Atlanta, helping direct crowds, deter crime and respond quickly when issues arise.

Lyon said the strategy appears to be working.

Despite drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors since World Cup festivities began roughly 10 days ago, Atlanta police say crime has decreased during the tournament.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have come here, and we have multiple agencies helping Atlanta with the security of this event, with extra horses and more officers on horseback,” Lyon said. “That gives us a force multiplier.”

The security presence has not gone unnoticed by fans.

“There is police literally everywhere — back there, on the corner over there,” said Yodi Noi, a supporter from Morocco.

For many visitors, the visible law enforcement presence adds a sense of comfort as they navigate crowded fan zones and stadium entrances.

Among those making the journey to Atlanta was Jay Jules, a Haiti supporter who has been following his national team throughout its World Cup run.

Before arriving in Atlanta, Jules attended Haiti’s match in Boston after an unexpected opportunity came his way.

“We were able to snag some tickets and make our way to Boston to the game and got to see the real thing live,” Jules said.

As fans traveled from across the globe to support their teams, mounted patrol officers continued circling the stadium grounds, providing both a visible deterrent and a bird’s-eye view of the crowds below.

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