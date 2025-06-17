Hotter days ahead for the start of summer

Summer begins officially on Friday, and we will start a string of hot days right on schedule.

It will be very warm and humid with scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

A high-pressure system from the west will move in and allow us to heat up, with sinking air in the atmosphere concentrating the heat.

The forecast for high temperatures is 91 degrees on Friday, 92 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday. It won’t quite reach the record high for those dates, which is 98 degrees.

It looks like the heat will last into next week as well. Severe Weather Team 2 will break down what to expect LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

