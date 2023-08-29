‘Hot enough to...’ NWS uses colorful experiment to illustrate Ga.’s scorching heat

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — If you live in the South, you’ve probably heard the expression “hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk.”

But what about “hot enough to melt crayons?”

The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Georgia, took this past week’s blistering heat to conduct a colorful science experiment that has since gone viral.

On Saturday, which was the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 99 degrees, the NWS glued what looked like an entire pack of Crayola-brand crayons onto a board and let the sun work its magic.

“Can these crayons take the heat? We glued them to a board so they couldn’t escape, then left them outside. We’ll let you know how they are doing in a couple of hours!” the NWS wrote on Facebook.

They repositioned the board to face the west throughout the day and the results were amazing: In a photo posted hours later, the crayons had melted down the board in a colorful rainbow.

“Big Update...It is indeed hot enough to melt crayons,” the NWS wrote.

Some Facebook users commented that the NWS should take the nature-created piece of art and frame it.

“US National Weather Service Peachtree City Georgia can probably sell that to an art museum for 1.5 million dollars now,” one Facebook user quipped.

The post was shared nearly 6,000 times.

