Honda recalls 1.6M vehicles over deadly airbag issues

ATLANTA - Honda announced on Friday it will recall another 1.6 million vehicles over faulty Takata airbag inflators, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After the automaker’s newest recall is done, Honda says it will have accounted for 22.6 million inflators in about 12.9 million vehicles.
The Takata inflator scandal first began in 2013, according to CNET. The Japanese company reportedly used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate the airbags, but the chemical’s reaction to high temperatures and humidity caused the canister to blow apart. Twenty-four people have been killed and hundreds more injured by the inflators around the globe.
Multiple automakers have since recalled millions of their vehicles to replace the faulty inflators, including Fiat Chrysler and Acura. Honda was Takata’s largest customer.
“Honda is announcing this recall to encourage each owner of an affected vehicle to schedule repair at an authorized dealer as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement Friday. “Replacement parts are available, all from alternate suppliers, to begin free recall repairs immediately, and a free rental car is available to the vehicle owner for the day of the recall repair or longer if a replacement part is temporarily unavailable.”
The following Honda vehicles are affected:
- 2001-2012 Accord
- 2010-2015 Crosstour
- 2001-2011 Civic
- 2002-2011 CR-V
- 2011-2015 CR-Z
- 2003-2011 Element
- 2007-2014 Fit
- 2010-2014 Insight
- 2002-2004 Odyssey
- 2003-2015 Pilot
- 2006-2014 Ridgeline
Acura models affected:
- 2003 3.2CL
- 2013 ILX
- 2003-2006 MDX
- 2015 RDX
- 2005-2012 RL
- 2002-2003 3.2TL
- 2009-2014 TL
- 2009-2014 TSX
- 2010-2013 ZDX
Car owners can also check whether their vehicles are affected in the recall now at www.recalls.acura.com and www.recalls.honda.com or by calling 888-234-2138
This story was written by Fiza Pirani for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
