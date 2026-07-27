Homicide investigators ask for tips in cold case from 2000

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A local and state agency would like the public’s help in an unsolved murder that happened more than 26 years ago.

The Cartersville Police Department along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the brutal murder of 53-year-old Patricia Ann Hanlon.

Her body was discovered in the bedroom of her apartment at 130 N. Erwin St. on July 27, 2000.

Due to the condition of the scene, investigators believe she had been dead for several days and that the murder occurred sometime between July 21 and July 27.

Evidence at the scene confirmed that Hanlon was the victim of a violent homicide.

Investigators asked anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward and help bring justice and closure to her family.

“Someone knows what happened, and even the smallest piece of information could provide the breakthrough we need. Memories fade, circumstances change, and people who may have been reluctant to speak in the past may now be willing to come forward. We encourage anyone with information to contact us,” said Cartersville Police Chief Kevin Cloninger.

At the time of her death, Hanlon was employed at Lacey Mills. She was known as a dedicated employee whose tragic death deeply impacted her family, friends, and those who knew her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cartersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-387-5690 or submit anonymous tips through the City of Cartersville’s online tip portal.

Additionally, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun can be reached at 706-624-1424, and anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

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