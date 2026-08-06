Homeowners say HOA ignored mold, water damage concerns despite monthly fees

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Douglas County homeowners says they’re paying hundreds of dollars a month in homeowners association fees but aren’t getting the exterior maintenance they say they’re promised.

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Residents of the Tributary at New Manchester townhome community in Douglasville say rainwater has been leaking through window frames, causing mold and water damage inside their homes.

“It’s behind closed doors. You can’t see in my house,” homeowner Sonya Lynch said. “You don’t know that right on the other side of this window, there’s white mold on my floor.”

Homeowners told Channel 2 Action News they each pay about $250 a month in HOA dues. They say those fees are supposed to cover exterior maintenance, including painting, siding and windows.

Instead, they claim needed repairs have gone unaddressed, allowing water to seep into their homes.

“I thought this was going to be the perfect retirement community for me, because I wouldn’t have to do the landscaping, painting and siding,” homeowner Evelyn Golder said. “Come to find out they’re literally letting everything fall apart.”

Several homeowners say they’ve repeatedly raised their concerns with the HOA but have not seen the repairs they believe are needed.

Now, they say they’ve hired an attorney in hopes of getting the issues resolved.

“We’re only just 20 people in a community of 870,” homeowner Margaret White said. “Because we’re a little bit of people in a big HOA, I feel like our voices are being dismissed.”

Lynch said she wants to bring attention to what she says homeowners have been dealing with.

“We’ve gone public with it now. It’s not a secret,” Lynch said. “They wanted to keep it a secret because this is the pristine Tributary at New Manchester. Oh, no. We don’t do things like that. Yes, you do.”

The homeowners say they hope speaking publicly will lead to repairs and accountability from the HOA.

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