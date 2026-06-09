High-speed chase ends in 3 arrested, charged with felonies

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three people were arrested and charged with felonies after a vehicle pursuit on Friday afternoon, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The vehicle pursuit began in Peachtree City, traveled through Coweta County and ended in Tyrone.

Deputy Sheriff Nelson and Lieutenant Akin, along with the Peachtree City Police Department, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol, successfully executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver.

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Fayette County Sherriff’s office said in a social media post the suspects, Ryemeice Johnson, Jonathan Alexander and Matthew Sullivan, ran off but were quickly apprehended.

Their charges include reckless driving, driving without a license, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, felony drug possession and financial identity fraud.

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