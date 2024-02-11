Here’s what you can expect for Monday’s severe weather in North Georgia

ATLANTA — As clouds continue to move into north Georgia, so does the risk for severe storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says starting late Sunday through the majority of Monday, the risk for severe storms will go up across north Georgia. On Monday, there’s a level 2 of 5 severe weather risk for all of the area.

During the day Sunday, Monahan says the storm risk overall will stay low, though there is the chance some rumbles of thunder could be heard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Monahan says the rain is expected to start late Sunday and last into most of Monday. Waves of rain and storms will move across north Georgia, putting the region in the warm sector, which Monahan says is the part of the system that can produce strong and severe storms.

A cold front will move across the area Monday afternoon, eventually bringing an end to the severe weather risk – and wet weather.

Monday evening, drier weather will move through the region.

Storms that develop Sunday night and Monday will be capable of:

Heavy rain and possible flooding

Damaging wind gusts

Isolated tornadoes

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2023 Cox Media Group