Here’s how you can honor former first lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — Georgia and the nation are mourning the loss of beloved former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The Carter Center announced that she passed peacefully at her home in Plains with her family by her side on Sunday afternoon. She was 96.

Mrs. Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May and The Carter Center announced on Friday that she had been admitted into hospice care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Carter Center has created a memorial website for the public to pay their respects to the first lady.

On the website, people can share memories, give their condolences in an online book and read tributes from some of those who knew her best.

Though she is gone, the Center says her legacy will live on.

Mrs. Carter was a leading champion of mental health, so the Center is asking for contributions to the Carter Center Mental Health Program or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers by clicking here in lieu of sending flowers.

REMEMBERING ROSALYNN CARTER:

The Carter Center Mental Health Program works “to achieve equity for mental health care comparable to other health care, reduce stigma and discrimination against those with mental illnesses, enhance awareness, and inform public policy.”

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, started in 1987, “promotes the health, strength, and resilience of caregivers throughout the United States” and works to provide assistance to those who care for a relative, friend or loved one without pay.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Official funeral plans for Mrs. Carter have not yet been released.

REMEMBERING ROSALYNN CARTER:

Rosalynn Carter, 39th first lady of the United States, has died at age 96

©2023 Cox Media Group