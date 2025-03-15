Here are storm shelters opening across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several counties across metro Atlanta are opening emergency storm shelters ahead of severe storms moving in overnight.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking severe storms with the potential for strong tornadoes and damaging winds across north Georgia for several days and telling people to identify their safe place.

But for those who may not have somewhere safe to go, churches and local officials are opening storm shelters.

Here’s the list of shelters and when they’ll open:

Atlanta

Central Park Recreation Center on Merritts Avenue - open 6p-10a

Old Adamsville Recreation Center on Delmar Lane - open 6p-10a as overflow location

Douglas County

Deer Lick Park – Opens at 8p

Lithia Springs Senior Center – Opens at 8p

Carroll County

Sheriff’s Office Training Room - 997 Newnan Road, Carrollton, 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM

DeKalb County

Frontline Response International – 2585 Gresham Road - Opens at 8p

North DeKalb Senior/Community Center – 3393 Malone Drive - Opens at 8p

Mason Mill Recreation Center – 1340 McConnell Drive - Opens at 8p

Exchange Park Intergeneration Center – 2771 Columbia Drive - Opens at 8p

Coweta County

Change Church – 45 West Broad Street in Grantville - Opens at 8p

Heard County

Ephesus Baptist Church – 24164 Hwy. 100 in Roopville - open at 7

Pickens County

Pickens County Administration building - 1266 East Church Street in Jasper - Opens when tornado watch issued

Troup County

Old Whitesville Road Elementary School – 1700 Whitesville Road in Lagange - open 7a-7p

Rosemont Baptist Church – 3794 Hamilton Road in LaGrange 9a-6p

Hogansville Police Department – 117 Lincoln Street 8a-6p

Gray Hill Church of God – 2581 Bartley Road in LaGrange - opens at 8p

Davidson Baptist Church – 2921 Hwy. 18 in West Point- Open now

