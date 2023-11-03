Video shows fight break out between dozens of Henry County students

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Several students were involved in a fight inside the halls of a Henry County high school on Thursday.

Administrators at Dutchtown High School say that no one was injured when a fight broke out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Disruption to the safety of our school environment is never tolerated,” the school said in a statement shared with parents.

Video of the fight obtained by Channel 2 Action News appears to show more than a dozen students fighting one another.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna is breaking down the video, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

School officials say those involved with face disciplinary actions with the school and possibly face criminal consequences.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Great loss to this world:’ Friends remember ‘Black Panther’ stuntman killed in crash He was killed along with two of his children. Two more of his children remain hospitalized.

©2023 Cox Media Group