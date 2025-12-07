Police working to identify suspect accused of using counterfeit $20s in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is working to identify a suspect accused of using counterfeit bills at a Stockbridge Walgreens.

According to police, the suspect went into a Walgreens on Hudson Bridge Road to buy merchandise, but paid with counterfeit $20 bills.

The counterfeit bills were used by the suspect on Sept. 21 around 9 p.m., police said.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect, who was caught on camera, is asked to contact Det. Bogaards at 770-288-8253.

