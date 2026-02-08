Police searching for burglars who kicked in glass door in Stockbridge, had stolen getaway car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for two burglars who smashed in a glass door inside a food mart.

Police were called to the Hemphill Food Mart on Hwy. 138E in Stockbridge on Jan. 23 at 3 a.m.

Surveillance photos show the men destroying a glass display case, including kicking and shattering the door.

Investigators say they stole merchandise and caused more than $1,000 in damage.

The suspects sped off in a red Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen in DeKalb County.

While police have not connected the two incidents, investigators reported a burglary at the barbecue restaurant next door to the food mart just a few days before.

Police say those men threw a rock through the door of Disruption BBQ and stole nearly $4,500 in cash.

Anyone with information on either burglary should call police at 770-957-9121.

