Burglars smash door at Henry County BBQ restaurant, steal thousands

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for two men who they say threw a large rock through the glass front door of a barbecue restaurant.

They say the men broke into Disruption BBQ on Hwy. 138 in Stockbridge.

Police say they got away with $400 from the cash registers and $4,000 from the office.

That’s when police say they hopped back in their red Hyundai Sonata and sped off.

Investigators say the car had a broken passenger-side brake light.

Anyone who recognizes them should call police at 770-288-8314.

