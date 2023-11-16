Mom of girl stabbed in the face at Henry County school filing lawsuit against school administrators

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Henry County middle school student who was stabbed in the face at Ola Middle School in March is suing the school administrators for $3 million.

“Bandaged up, blood. I mean her hair was no longer blonde, it was red,” said Ashley Wilson.

Wilson broke down in tears as she talked about the moment, she first saw her daughter, following a brutal school fight.

“She had other clothes on because her clothes had been ripped from her body with a knife,” Wilson told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Channel 2 Action News obtained cellphone video of the fight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to school district officials, a female student stabbed Wilson’s daughter several times.

“All over her face and her chest and her back and her neck,” said Wilson.

Wednesday, in an exclusive interview, Wilson and her attorney Andrew Gould said they filed a $3 million lawsuit against school administrators.

Wilson and Gould believe the administrators knew the other student involved in the brawl had a knife.

“They were notified on March 14th from a police officer that a student had a knife on campus and did nothing,” Gould said.

A Henry County Schools official told Washington that the district will not comment on pending litigation.

Shortly after the fight, the Superintendent of Schools promised to keep students safe.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I will continue to take every necessary step in order to be certain our schools are safe havens for students to learn,” said Henry County Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis.

Wilson and her attorney said those safe havens begin with action and accountability.

“To make sure that every student no matter where you are, is safe,” Gould said.

“This could have been prevented,” Wilson added.

Ashley Wilson said her daughter still has a long road to recovery.

“[We’re] working with her therapists and the doctors to, I guess make her…normal,” Wilson explained.

Wilson said she and her family have since moved out of town. Her daughter is being homeschooled.

The Henry County School administrators being sued have 30 days to respond to the complaint.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Middle school student sliced in the face after fight between two girls in school cafeteria Henry County Schools and Henry County police are investigating a fight after a student was struck with a small sharp object during a fight.

©2023 Cox Media Group