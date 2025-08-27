Man in Cubs T-shirt takes about $200 in detergent without paying, Henry County police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County is looking for a man accused of loading up a cart with about $200 in detergent without paying for it.

The alleged shoplifting happened on July 19 at the Ellenwood Ingles on 100 Fairview Road.

Images distributed by the police showed that the man was wearing a Chicago Cubs Ryne Sandberg No. 23 T-shirt, as well as a knit cap, a mask, gray shorts and flip-flops with socks.

He is accused of taking multiple detergents, which are seen in the cart as he’s rolling it out the door.

Those with information on this case are urged to contact Detective S. Lyle at 770-288-8489, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.

