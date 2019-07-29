Jury deliberating in trial of foster parents charged in toddler's death

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - There could be a verdict today in the case of a Henry County couple accused of killing their 2-year-old foster child.
Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum have been on trial for weeks now in the death of Laila Daniel in 2015.
Channel 2 Action News has followed every step of the case and the trial since the day she died.
The Rosenbaums claim they didn’t kill Laila, but instead, were trying to save her from choking.
The couple is facing 49 charges.
The jury began deliberating at 9 a.m.
Channel 2’s Sophia Choi is inside the courtroom and will have LIVE updates all day long on Channel 2 Action News.
