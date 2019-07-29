  • Jury deliberating in trial of foster parents charged in toddler's death

    By: Sophia Choi

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - There could be a verdict today in the case of a Henry County couple accused of killing their 2-year-old foster child.

    Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum have been on trial for weeks now in the death of Laila Daniel in 2015.
    The Rosenbaums claim they didn’t kill Laila, but instead, were trying to save her from choking.

    The couple is facing 49 charges.

    The jury began deliberating at 9 a.m.

