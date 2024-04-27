Jackknifed tractor-trailer leaves I-75 NB blocked in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The northbound lanes of I-75 in Henry County are shut down after a tractor-trailer jackknifed across the interstate.
Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the Swift tractor-trailer spread across all lanes and into the median.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cameras also show major backups along the interstate while crews work to clear the trailer.
There is no word on if anyone was injured.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former DeKalb Co. SRO accused of taking thousands of dollars for overtime he didn’t work
- Missing Clayton mom believed to be dead 6 weeks after vanishing, police suspect boyfriend, his wife
- 3 arrested after major drug bust linked to metro Atlanta shooting investigation
It’s unclear how long the interstate will be shut down.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group