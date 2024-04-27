Jackknifed tractor-trailer leaves I-75 NB blocked in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The northbound lanes of I-75 in Henry County are shut down after a tractor-trailer jackknifed across the interstate.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the Swift tractor-trailer spread across all lanes and into the median.

Cameras also show major backups along the interstate while crews work to clear the trailer.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

It’s unclear how long the interstate will be shut down.

