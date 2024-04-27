3 arrested after major drug bust linked to metro Atlanta shooting investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are now facing charges after a search warrant related to a shooting found a large amount of drugs and guns.
Deputies say they executed a search warrant on an apartment at the Venue at Carrollton Apartments earlier this month as part of a drug investigation.
They say the drug investigation is linked to a shooting investigation from February at The Foundry Apartments in Carrollton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators did not offer details on the shooting investigation.
Detectives say in the apartment they found several pounds of marijuana, Oxycodone, promethazine, at least five guns and a large amount of cash.
One of the guns had a “switch” used to turn the pistol into an automatic.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former DeKalb Co. SRO accused of taking thousands of dollars for overtime he didn’t work
- Missing Clayton mom believed to be dead 6 weeks after vanishing, police suspect boyfriend, his wife
- Group of South Fulton home owners take action to keep squatters out of neighborhood
The three arrested included:
- Jhakil Murphy, 22 - Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during certain crimes
- Joseph Thompson, 22 - Sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Oxycodone, possession of a machine gun
- Kaitlyn White, 21 - Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
All three were taken to the Carroll County Jail where they have since been released on bond.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group