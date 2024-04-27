Carroll County

3 arrested after major drug bust linked to metro Atlanta shooting investigation

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Drug bust linked to Carroll County shooting investigation (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are now facing charges after a search warrant related to a shooting found a large amount of drugs and guns.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant on an apartment at the Venue at Carrollton Apartments earlier this month as part of a drug investigation.

They say the drug investigation is linked to a shooting investigation from February at The Foundry Apartments in Carrollton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators did not offer details on the shooting investigation.

Detectives say in the apartment they found several pounds of marijuana, Oxycodone, promethazine, at least five guns and a large amount of cash.

One of the guns had a “switch” used to turn the pistol into an automatic.

TRENDING STORIES:

The three arrested included:

  • Jhakil Murphy, 22 - Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during certain crimes
  • Joseph Thompson, 22 - Sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Oxycodone, possession of a machine gun
  • Kaitlyn White, 21 - Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

All three were taken to the Carroll County Jail where they have since been released on bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Missing Clayton mom believed to be dead 6 weeks after vanishing, police suspect boyfriend, his wife Briana Winston vanished in mid-March. Police now believe she's dead and her boyfriend and his wife could be responsible.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read