Investigators searching for missing woman offer reward for information

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Investigators with the McDonough Police Department are asking for the public’s help with finding the whereabouts of Kerri Lamar, who hasn’t been in contact in more than a year.

Kerri Lamar was reported missing from McDonough and was last seen or heard from in late 2024.

Family and investigators are seeking information regarding her whereabouts or any circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Investigators believe someone may have information that could help find Lamar or advance the investigation. Even small details may be significant.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Those with information can call 404-577-TIPS (8477), text CSGA to 738477, visit crimestoppersatlanta.org or use the P3 Tips app.

