Inmate at Henry County Jail found dead in cell, sheriff says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County inmate was found dead inside his cell on Monday, according to Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett.
On Monday, a man was found unresponsive inside his cell, and emergency personnel attempted to save him, according to officials.
After being given medical attention, the man was pronounced dead by the Henry County Coroner’s Office.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating this death.
Officials have not revealed a cause of death.
The man’s identity will be released once next of kin is notified, according to officials.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Worker dies after dropping AirPods, getting pinned under conveyor at Ga. golf cart plant
- ‘I am in the post office drama:’ More USPS customers coming out with complaints about mail issues
- DeKalb County neighborhood says a man has been living in his driveway for months
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group