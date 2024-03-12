Inmate at Henry County Jail found dead in cell, sheriff says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County inmate was found dead inside his cell on Monday, according to Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett.

On Monday, a man was found unresponsive inside his cell, and emergency personnel attempted to save him, according to officials.

After being given medical attention, the man was pronounced dead by the Henry County Coroner’s Office.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating this death.

Officials have not revealed a cause of death.

The man’s identity will be released once next of kin is notified, according to officials.

