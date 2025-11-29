Henry County teen killed in Thanksgiving crash with DUI driver that injured 5 others

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage girl from Stockbridge is dead and five people who were in the car with her are seriously injured.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 2025 Hyundai Tucson carrying six people, including four young women from Stockbridge, was stopped on State Route 538 on Thanksgiving night.

That’s when troopers say Eddie Edmond, 44, failed to stop his 2004 Acura MDX and crashed into their SUV, causing the Hyundai to flip and crash into a third car.

All six people inside the Hyundai were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

An 18-year-old girl, whose identity has not been released, died from her injuries at Osceola Regional Medical Center. There is no update on the conditions of the other victims.

Edmond suffered minor injuries and the driver of the third car was not hurt.

Investigators determined that Edmond was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

According to jail records, he is being held in the Osceola County Jail without bond.

