Henry County police searching for man who held clerk at gunpoint

Armed robbery suspects wanted in Henry County (Henry County Police Department)
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for the man they said held a gas station clerk at gunpoint over the weekend.

Investigators say the man walked into the Exxon station on Old Conyers Road on Jan. 10.

They say the man held the store clerk at gunpoint and demanded the clerk give him money from the cash register.

The suspect may have been driving a white Ford Transit van.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call detectives at 770-288-8314.

