Henry County police looking for sexual assault suspect in Stockbridge

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department put out a BOLO for a man who allegedly committed a sexual assault at gunpoint on Wednesday.

According to police, the man broke into a Stockbridge home on Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. and sexually assaulted a female resident at gunpoint.

Then, police say he stole the victim’s keys and gray 2007 Lexus RX and drove away. The release for the BOLO did not identify the suspect by name.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. E. Luciano at 770-288-8278.

Information can also be provided to the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or texted to 770-220-7009.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to law enforcement for more information about the suspect.

