Henry County police looking for men who kicked in back door of house

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are looking for two men who broke into a home in Ellenwood last month.

Police say the men kicked in the back door of a home on Victoria Drive on April 25.

They then left in a white hatchback SUV.

Police did not say if anything was taken from the home.

If you recognize them, please call Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

You can also text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

