Henry County police looking for men who kicked in back door of house

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are looking for two men who broke into a home in Ellenwood last month.

Police say the men kicked in the back door of a home on Victoria Drive on April 25.

They then left in a white hatchback SUV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police did not say if anything was taken from the home.

If you recognize them, please call Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

You can also text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

6-year-old dies days after I-75 crash that killed his brother, parents

©2024 Cox Media Group