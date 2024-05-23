Henry County police looking for men who kicked in back door of house

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are looking for two men who broke into a home in Ellenwood last month.
Police say the men kicked in the back door of a home on Victoria Drive on April 25.
They then left in a white hatchback SUV.
Police did not say if anything was taken from the home.
If you recognize them, please call Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.
You can also text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
