Henry County masseuse charged with spending half hour inside U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County business owner is being charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Court documents filed by the U.S. Department of Justice accuse of Tonya Webb of spending 30 minutes inside the Capitol.

Neighbors say Webb owns and operates a massage business out of her Stockbridge home.

Surveillance images from inside the Capitol show Webb walking around inside with a “TRUMP” hat.

She can also be seen throwing a U.S. flag into the Capitol and taking videos on her phone.

Court documents also include photos of Webb waving at other protesters who are still outside of the Capitol.

She is being charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings.

Webb was arrested on Aug. 25 in Huntsville, Ala.

