Georgia city to increase trash fees for residents, businesses

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — At a recent city council meeting, McDonough leaders passed a 3% increase to snatiation services.

So, come June, all trash fees in a Henry County city will be going up.

The city council approved the increase to start on June 1.

The increase was approved unanimously as part of a contractually obligated increase with the city’s sanitation vendor.

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Going forward, it’ll mean weekly pickup rates will be going up nearly $1 for 96 gallon carts and extra cart pickups for McDonough households.

For similar carts at commercial locations, weekly pickups will go up $1.16.

Customers with dumpsters will see their bills go up in a range of prices between $2 to as much as $41, depending on the dumpster’s size and how often you have trash picked up.

Recycling dumpster pickup for cardboard will also have increases for both weekly pickup and extra, unscheduled pickups.

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